PARIS, March 27 The European Union's air safety
regulator may advise airlines to ensure that two crew members
are in the cockpit of passenger planes at all times, in the wake
of a suspected suicide crash of a Germanwings airliner, a source
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
"It is one option currently being evaluated. If it happens
it won't be a compulsory rule, but a recommendation," the source
said.
Such a recommendation by the European Aviation Safety Agency
would achieve quicker results than the lengthy process to
produce a binding law. A number of airlines have implemented the
rule since it emerged that a German co-pilot may have
deliberated crashed the Germanwings airliner after locking
himself alone in the cockpit.
