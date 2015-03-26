China's Hisense Electric becomes FIFA sponsor
April 6 Consumer electronics maker Hisense Electric Co Ltd said it had become an official sponsor of FIFA, making it the latest Chinese company to partner with the global soccer governing body.
BERLIN, March 26 Germanwings said comments by a French authorities that the co-pilot appeared to have deliberately crashed flight 4U9525 into a mountain were shocking.
"We have just learned of the shocking comments of the French prosecutor in which is said that the co-pilot apparently deliberately crashed the plane," the Lufthansa budget unit said via its Twitter feed.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims."
Lufthansa and Germanwings are due to hold a press conference at 1330 GMT in Cologne. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
April 5 White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said in a private meeting with lawmakers that he supports a policy that could revamp Wall Street's biggest firms by separating their consumer-lending businesses from their investment banks, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
SYDNEY, April 6 Stocks fell and bonds rose in Asia on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring its king-sized asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus faded further.