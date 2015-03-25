DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 25 Germanwings will
have to cancel more flights on Wednesday as some crew members
refuse to fly, a day after an Airbus A320 operated by
the budget arm of Lufthansa crashed in the French
Alps.
"There will be irregularities... There are crew members who
do not want to fly in the current situation, which we
understand," a spokeswoman for Germanwings said.
Germanwings flight 4U 9525 from Barcelona to Duesseldorf
crashed into a mountainside on Tuesday, killing all 150 people
on board including 16 school children.
(Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing
by Georgina Prodhan)