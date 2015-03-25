(Adds German prosecutors opening investigation)

BERLIN, March 25 Germany's interior minister said there was no reason to suspect foul play in the crash of a Germanwings airliner in France on Tuesday that killed all 150 passengers and crew.

Investigations would pursue all possible angles, Thomas de Maiziere told reporters on Wednesday. But he added: "There is no concrete evidence that third parties were involved in the causes of the crash."

The White House said on Tuesday that it had "no indication of a nexus to terrorism" in the crash of the Airbus plane in a remote area of the French Alps.

State prosecutors in the German city of Duesseldorf, where the Germanwings flight had been heading from Barcelona, opened a preliminary investigation to ascertain the identity of the victims and the cause of death, a spokesman said.

The German prosecutors will not travel to the crash site but will instead work closely with the French authorities, the spokesman for the prosecutors' office said.

Investigators from French air accident body BEA and German counterpart BFU are onsite, along with experts from Germanwings, parent company Lufthansa and plane manufacturer Airbus.