China's Hisense Electric becomes FIFA sponsor
April 6 Consumer electronics maker Hisense Electric Co Ltd said it had become an official sponsor of FIFA, making it the latest Chinese company to partner with the global soccer governing body.
BERLIN, March 26 Germany Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said a French prosecutor's suggestion that the co-pilot of a Germanwings flight deliberately crashed the plane in the Alps, killing 150, was plausible.
"The French prosecutors' assessment that the plane was deliberately put into descent is equally plausible according to our experts," he said on Thursday.
"According to current knowledge we assume that the captain was actively barred from accessing the cockpit," he said.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Caroline Copley; Editing by Stephen Brown)
April 6 Consumer electronics maker Hisense Electric Co Ltd said it had become an official sponsor of FIFA, making it the latest Chinese company to partner with the global soccer governing body.
April 5 White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said in a private meeting with lawmakers that he supports a policy that could revamp Wall Street's biggest firms by separating their consumer-lending businesses from their investment banks, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
SYDNEY, April 6 Stocks fell and bonds rose in Asia on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring its king-sized asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus faded further.