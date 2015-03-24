BERLIN, March 24 A spokeswoman for the
northwestern German town of Haltern am See said on Tuesday that
there was reason to believe that 16 school children and two
teachers from the town were on the Germanwings airplane that
crashed.
"There is a strong suspicion" that the students and teachers
were on the doomed airplane, said the spokeswoman from the town
in North Rhine-Westphalia state. "We don't have any official
confirmation yet."
Earlier, German media reports said that the 16 school
children and two teachers from the Haltern am See's
Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school were on the plane.
(Reporting by Anneli Palmen in Duesseldorf and Stephen Brown in
Berlin; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)