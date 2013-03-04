UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
LYON, March 4 A small passenger jet crashed in a residential area in the French Alps shortly after takeoff on Monday, killing two people on board and severely injuring a young girl passenger, a local official said.
Firefighters found the girl in the wreckage, alive but suffering from multiple fractures. No one was reported injured on the ground.
The aircraft, a PRM1 twin-engined corporate jet, started having difficultly shortly after taking off from a small airport in the eastern town of Annemasse, about 5 km (3 miles) from Geneva, said officials.
"It hit the roof of a first house before it crashed in the yard of a neighbouring house," state official Pierre Molager told Reuters. (Reporting Catherine Lagrange; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders