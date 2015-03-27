(Adds hospital, Germanwings statement)
By Tom Käckenhoff
DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 27 German
authorities said on Friday they had found torn-up sick notes
showing that the pilot who crashed a plane into the French Alps
was suffering from an illness that should have grounded him on
the day of the tragedy.
French prosecutors believe Andreas Lubitz, 27, locked
himself alone in the cockpit of the Germanwings Airbus A320 on
Tuesday and deliberately steered it into a mountain, killing all
150 people on board.
"Documents with medical contents were confiscated that point
towards an existing illness and corresponding treatment by
doctors," said the prosecutors' office in Duesseldorf, where the
co-pilot lived and where the doomed flight from Barcelona was
heading.
Torn-up doctor's notes found in his home would have excused
Lubitz from work for medical reasons, for a period that included
the day of the crash. That supported the view that Lubitz had
"hidden his illness from his employer and his colleagues", the
prosecutors said.
They found no suicide note or confession, "nor was there any
evidence of a political or religious background to what
happened", they added.
Germanwings said Lubitz had not submitted any sick note that
would have grounded him on Tuesday, March 24, the day of the
crash.
In France, authorities said they had recovered between 400
and 600 body parts strewn across the Alpine crash site. No
bodies were found intact and DNA testing would be the best way
to identify the remains, Patrick Touron, deputy head of the
criminal research division of France's Gendarmerie, told
reporters at the site. Investigators would look for pieces of
uniform to try to identify the crew including Lubitz.
Lubitz's mental health - and what Germanwings and parent
company Lufthansa knew about it - could become central
questions in any future legal case over the crash. Under German
law, employees are required to inform their employers
immediately if they are unable to work.
A hospital in Duesseldorf said Lubitz had visited to receive
a diagnosis as recently as March 10. It would not give further
details because of patient confidentiality rules but said media
reports he was treated there for depression were inaccurate.
Reports in German media suggested Lubitz had suffered from
depression in the past, and that Lufthansa would have been aware
of at least some of that history.
Germany's Bild newspaper, citing internal documents
forwarded by Lufthansa's Aero Medical Center to German
authorities, reported that Lubitz had suffered a "serious
depressive episode" around the time he suspended his pilot
training in 2009. It said he subsequently spent over a year in
psychiatric treatment.
Lufthansa and German prosecutors declined to comment on the
report. The airline's CEO Carsten Spohr said on Thursday there
was nothing in his past suggest Lubitz was a risk, and that
after he resumed his training, he passed all tests with "flying
colours".
An international agreement generally limits airline
liability to around $157,400 for each passenger who dies in a
crash, but if families can prove an airline was negligent they
can pursue compensation for greater damages in lawsuits.
"I DON'T FEEL ANGER"
Lawyers who have represented families in past airline
disasters told Reuters that potential lawsuits could focus on
whether Germanwings properly screened the co-pilot before and
during his employment, and on whether the airline had adequate
safety policies controlling access to its cockpits.
Within hours after French prosecutors disclosed their theory
that the crash was deliberate, several airlines changed their
rules to require two crew members in the cockpit at all times, a
measure aleady mandatory in the United States but not in Europe.
Lufthansa announced on Friday that it too would change its
rules to require a second crew member in the cockpit. On
Thursday, Spohr had said he saw no need to do so, sparking a
social media backlash.
Brussels announced it would recommend that rule change to
all EU airlines. Such a recommendation can be implemented faster
than changing European regulations to impose the requirement.
Robert Tansell Oliver, whose 37-year-old American son Robert
Oliver Calvo was killed in the crash, said the family was not
eager to sue. His son, a father of two small children, had been
working for a fashion company in Barcelona.
"I don't feel anger. I'm really sorry for the parents of
that young pilot. I can't imagine what they are going through
right now," the father said outside a hotel near Barcelona
airport where family members of victims have been staying.
"MAD SUICIDAL ACTION"
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said the German airline
had an obligation to share information about Lubitz.
"I am careful when there is a judicial inquiry, but
everything points to a criminal, mad, suicidal action that we
cannot comprehend," Valls told iTELE.
Lubitz was described by acquaintances in his hometown of
Montabaur in western Germany as a friendly but quiet man who
learned to fly gliders at a local club before advancing to
commercial aviation as a co-pilot at Germanwings in 2013.
A friend who met Lubitz six years ago and flew with him in
gliding school said he had become increasingly withdrawn over
the past year.
Before Lubitz became a co-pilot in late 2013, the friend
said the two had gone to movies and clubs together. But he
noticed at two birthday parties they attended over the past year
that he had retreated into a shell, speaking very little.
"Flying was his life," said the friend, who agreed to speak
to Reuters about Lubitz's mental state on condition of
anonymity. "He always used to be a quiet companion, but in the
last year that got worse."
