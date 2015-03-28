* Ex-lover says he would wake screaming "we are crashing"
* Lufthansa offers condolences in full-page advertisements
* Mourning ceremony on April 17 in Cologne Cathedral
(Adds details)
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, March 28 The co-pilot suspected of
deliberately crashing an airliner, killing 150 people, had told
his girlfriend he was planning a spectacular gesture so
"everyone will know my name", a German daily said on Saturday.
The Bild newspaper published an interview with a woman who
said she had had a relationship in 2014 with Andreas Lubitz, the
man French prosecutors believe locked himself alone in the
cockpit of the Germanwings Airbus on Tuesday
and steered it into the French Alps, killing all on board.
"When I heard about the crash, I remembered a sentence... he
said: 'One day I'll do something that will change the system,
and then everyone will know my name and remember it'," said the
woman, a flight attendant the paper gave the pseudonym of Maria
W.
"I didn't know what he meant by that at the time, but now
it's obvious," she said. "He did it because he realised that,
due to his health problems, his big dream of working at
Lufthansa, of a having job as a pilot, and as a pilot on
long-distance flights, was nearly impossible."
"He never talked much about his illness, only that he was in
psychiatric treatment," she told the paper, adding they finally
broke up because she was afraid of him.
"He would suddenly freak out in conversations and yell at
me," she recalled. "At night he would wake up screaming 'we are
crashing' because he had nightmares. He could be good at hiding
what was really going on inside him."
The woman also told Bild: "We always talked a lot about work
and then he became a different person. He became upset about the
conditions we worked under: too little money, fear of losing the
contract, too much pressure."
A Lufthansa spokesman declined to comment. The company and
its low-cost subsidiary Germanwings took out full-page
advertisements in major German and French newspapers on
Saturday, expressing "deepest mourning".
Lufthansa and Germanwings offered condolences to the friends
and families of the passengers and crew and thanked the
thousands of people in France, Spain and Germany it said had
helped since the crash.
German officials said there would be a ceremony on April 17
in Cologne Cathedral attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel
and senior officials from other countries including France and
Spain.
Also on Saturday, relatives of the Germanwings captain whom
Lubitz locked out of the cockpit before the crash visited a
memorial to the victims in the French Alps, while a special mass
was held at the small cathedral in nearby Digne-les-Bains.
"OVERSTRESS SYMPTOMS"
German authorities said on Friday they had found torn-up
sick notes showing the co-pilot had been suffering from an
illness that should have grounded him on the day of the tragedy.
Germanwings, the budget airline of the flag carrier Lufthansa,
has said he did not submit a sick note at the time.
German newspaper Welt am Sonntag quoted a senior
investigator as saying the 27-year-old "was treated by several
neurologists and psychiatrists", adding that a number of
medications had been found in his Duesseldorf apartment.
Police also discovered personal notes that showed Lubitz
suffered from "severe subjective overstress symptoms", he added.
The New York Times on Saturday quoted officials as saying
Lubitz had also sought treatment for vision problems that may
have jeopardized his ability to work as a pilot.
German state prosecutors and police spokesmen declined to
comment on the media reports, adding there would be no official
statements on the case before Monday.
Investigators have retrieved cockpit voice recordings from
one of the plane's "black boxes", which they say show that
Lubitz locked himself alone in the cockpit, as his fellow pilot
desperately tried to break in, and caused the airliner to crash.
A chief French investigator said on Saturday it was too
early to rule out other explanations for the crash.
"There is obviously a scenario that is well known to the
media and which we are focusing on," French investigator General
Jean-Pierre Michel told French media.
"But we have no right today to rule out other hypotheses,
including the mechanical hypotheses, as long as we haven't
proved that the plane had no (mechanical) problem," he added,
pointing out that a second black box containing flight data had
not been found yet.
(Additional reporting by Georg Merziger, Maria Sheahan, Tom
Käckenhoff, Ingrid Melander and Reuters television; Editing by
Andrew Roche and Raissa Kasolowsky)