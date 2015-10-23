(Repeats to add additional clients, cghanges media identification slug)

PARIS Oct 23 Some 42 people died in a collision between a bus and truck near Bordeaux in Southern France, an official from the local prefect's office said on Friday.

Another 5 people were lighly injured, the official said, after the two vehicules clashed and caught fire.

