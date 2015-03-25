PARIS, March 25 All options must be looked into to explain why a German Airbus ploughed into an Alpine mountainside on Tuesday but a terrorist attack is not the most likely scenario, French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve told RTL radio on Wednesday.

Cazeneuve confirmed that the black box that was found on Tuesday was the cockpit voice recorder, saying that it had been damaged but could still be used to find information. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Andrew Heavens)