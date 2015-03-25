* For a graphic: link.reuters.com/mef73w
* Investigators work with state-of-the-art equipment
* Inquiry will take months, maybe longer
* First 'black box' recovered, damaged needs repair
* Hunt is on for second 'black box'
(Adds quotes from former BEA official, black box damage)
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, March 25 A warren of laboratories on the
outskirts of Paris is where French investigators now face
laborious and complex detective work to try to establish what
caused a German airline disaster in the French Alps that killed
150 people.
The cockpit voice recorder of the Germanwings Airbus A320
arrived on Wednesday at the spartan offices of France's
Bureau d'Enquete d'Accidents (BEA, or bureau of accident
investigations), where it will be studied in coming weeks.
BEA Director Remi Jouty said an audio file containing
cockpit recordings had been downloaded and was usable in the
upcoming investigation, but said he could not confirm reports
that fragments of a second data recorder had been located.
The 'black box' canisters, which are actually bright orange,
are designed to withstand 3,400 times the force of gravity on
impact as well as extremes of temperature and pressure.
Official photographs showed the cockpit voice recorder's
chassis or base was badly twisted, but that the cylinder housing
the recordings was intact and ready for inspection.
It is a simpler process than the unpacking of black boxes
which had lingered at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean for two
years after the crash of an Air France jet in 2009, when the
recorders had to be preserved in sea water and then oven-dried.
But to explain the crash, much work remains to be done at
BEA headquarters, where functional work benches contrast with
state of the art scanners and a special anti-static working area
designed to avoid wiping out the precious data by mistake.
Modern solid-state flight recorders use crash-survivable
digital chips.
But older recorders contained spools of magnetic tape and
the BEA's shelves are stacked with vintage recorder parts and
reel-to-reel tape decks to help read older machines, making the
linoleum corridors of "Building 153" a living museum of
aviation.
PRIVACY OF PILOTS
Only a handful of people will be allowed to hear the cockpit
recordings in a special listening room resembling a recording
studio with a multi-track mixer and wall-mounted speakers.
To respect the privacy of pilots, rules say the recordings
must never be released, but transcripts may be published in the
French agency's final report which can take over a year.
Building those transcripts is not always easy due to cockpit
noise or sometimes patchy recording quality, experts say.
The recording of each pilot including radio traffic, as well
as ambient cockpit sounds, is stored on separate tracks capable
of holding up to two hours of audio. Each must be copied,
filtered, translated and synchronised to start building an audio
picture of what happened inside the Airbus's cockpit.
Conversations of crew will provide vital clues, but may not
necessarily explain the complex sequence behind most crashes.
"The voice recorder tells you a lot about operations and the
state of awareness of pilots. But it won't tell you the rudder
or engine settings, for example," said retired BEA official
Alain Bouillard who led a three-year probe into Air France 447.
The BEA has called for cameras to be added to cockpits to
aid investigations, something pilot unions oppose. There is also
a growing debate over the potential use of live data streaming
as an alternative to the decades-old 'black box' system.
WIDER PICTURE
Even so, investigators will listen to engine noise and
analyse every alarm, vibration and thump that might help explain
what happened shortly after Flight 9525 reached cruise height.
The voice recorder is just one part of a massive detective
operation, involving analysis of the debris, though most
investigators dislike the term, saying they are not policemen.
A full analysis of the Duesseldorf-bound flight depends on
finding the flight data recorder, which charts hundreds of
parameters, and combing through wreckage and radar data.
"It is important to examine the crash site in minute detail
and use evidence on the ground to confirm or contradict any
scenarios coming from the recorders," Bouillard told Reuters.
The BEA's scanners, X-ray machines and in-house electron
microscope are among the industry's most advanced. But reports
from the crash site suggest it will face a huge forensic task in
understanding the shroud of debris scattered across ravines.
A preliminary report may take months and investigations
usually take a year or more to run their course.
Under international law, France leads the inquiry because
the plane crashed there. Germany, which lost some 72 of its
citizens, will take part as the airline's home nation. Airbus
and engine maker CFM will be asked to give technical advice.
The crash investigation will try to establish a cause and
make any safety recommendations, but it will not attribute
blame.
That's the task of a judge who on Tuesday took the routine
step under the French legal system of opening a criminal
inquiry: the start of a parallel process that can take years.
The 2009 crash of Air France 447, which triggered the BEA's
biggest ever investigation, is only now coming to court.
(Editing by Peter Millership/Hugh Lawson)