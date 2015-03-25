BEIRUT, March 25 Two Iranian sports journalists were among the victims of the Germanwings flight which crashed in the French Alps killing all 150 people on board, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.

Milad Hojatoleslami was working for the Tasnim news site and Hussein Javadi was a reporter for the Vatan Emrouz newspaper, according to a report on the Tasnim news site. The two men had travelled to Barcelona to cover a match between the Barcelona and Real Madrid football teams.

The men were on their way to cover a match between the Iranian national football team and Chile scheduled to take place in Austria, the site reported. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh)