BERLIN, April 1 Lufthansa said on
Wednesday it will take a long while to establish the events that
led to the Germanwings plane crash last week.
"We are learning more every day about the causes of the
accident," Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said in a statement on
Wednesday near the crash site in France.
"It will take a long long time for all of us to understand
how this could happen."
He refused to answer questions on what Lufthansa knew about
the mental health of Andreas Lubitz, who investigators believe
deliberately crashed the plane.
Lufthansa said on Tuesday Lubitz had informed the flight
school of a "severe period of depression" after taking a break
in his pilot's training.
