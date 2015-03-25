FRANKFURT, March 25 The crash of a Germanwings A320 in the south of France is inexplicable, the chief executive of parent company Lufthansa said on Wednesday.

"It is inexplicable this could happen to a plane free of technical problems and with an experienced, Lufthansa-trained pilot," Carsten Spohr told journalists in Frankfurt. He said he would not speculate on the cause of the crash.

Lufthansa will also offer families of the victims special flights to Marseilles, he said.

The Airbus carrying 150 passengers and crew from Barcelona to Duesseldorf ploughed into an Alpine mountainside on Tuesday, killing all those onboard. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)