FRANKFURT, March 24 Lufthansa did not
have any information following reports of a plane crash in
France and said it could not confirm that an incident had
occurred, a Lufthansa spokesman said.
Police and aviation officials have said an Airbus plane
operated by Lufthansa's budget carrier Germanwings crashed in
southern France on Tuesday en route from Barcelona to
Duesseldorf.
Germanwings said on its Twitter feed that it would inform
media on its website as soon as it had more information.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan;
Editing by Thomas Atkins)