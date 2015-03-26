* Lufthansa CEO: "Our worst nightmare"
BERLIN, March 26 Lufthansa's chief
executive said on Thursday he was stunned by the assumption that
the co-pilot of a Germanwings jet deliberately crashed it into a
mountain in the Alps.
A French prosecutor said 28-year-old German co-pilot Andreas
Lubitz appeared to have brought down the Airbus A320 with the
intent to destroy it.
"We are shaken. This is our worst nightmare, that such a
tragedy could happen in our group," CEO Carsten Spohr told
reporters in Cologne.
The company carefully vetted its crews and did not only test
them on technical abilities but also made psychological checks.
He said the co-pilot had taken an 11-month break, during
which he worked as a flight attendant but that he passed all the
relevant checks upon restarting. Spohr said the break was not
unusual and declined to give details of the reasons behind the
pause in training.
"No matter your safety regulations, no matter how high you
set the bar, and we have incredibly high standards, there is no
way to rule out such an event," Spohr said. "This is an awful
one-off event."
He said that even though Lufthansa had every confidence in
its pilots and their training, it would be reviewing vetting and
training procedures in light of the crash.
When asked if Lufthansa and Germanwings would describe the
crash as a suicide, Spohr replied: "I'm not a lawyer, but I
would say if that a person takes 149 other people with him to
their deaths, then we need a word other than suicide."
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Caroline Copley and
Angus MacSwan)