BERLIN, March 26 Lufthansa will work with authorities and pilot groups to review its training and vetting procedures after one of its Germanwings pilots was suspected of having deliberately crashed a jet into the French Alps.

"We have every confidence in this training process that has been tried and tested over decades, but we will look at what we can do better with the selection and training," Lufthansa chief executive Carsten Spohr said during a press conference on Thursday.

He said Lufthansa would discuss this with experts from within the company, the DLR aerospace institute, the transport ministry and pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)