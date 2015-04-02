DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 2 German state
prosecutors said on Thursday they believe the co-pilot who
crashed a Germanwings plane in the French Alps last week had
searched on a computer for ways to commit suicide shortly before
the crash which killed 150 people.
In a statement, prosecutors in Duesseldorf said the
computer, which they had found in his home, also showed searches
on cockpit doors and safety precautions related to them.
They said the co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz, had "looked for
information on ways to commit suicide" in computer searches that
took place between March 16 and 23, one day before the crash.
"On at least one day, the person had for several minutes
undertaken searches related to cockpit doors and their safety
precautions," it added.
