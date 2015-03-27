BERLIN, March 27 A hospital in Duesseldorf said
on Friday the Germanwings co-pilot suspected of deliberately
crashing a passenger plane in the French Alps underwent
diagnosis at its clinic, but said reports he was treated there
for depression were wrong.
Duesseldorf University Hospital said Andreas Lubitz had
attended as a patient in February and most recently on March 10
for diagnosis, adding it could not give further details due to
patient privacy rules.
"Reports saying Andreas L. was treated by us for depression
are however incorrect," the hospital said in a statement.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Stephen Brown; Writing by
Caroline Copley)