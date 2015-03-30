BERLIN, March 30 The Germanwings co-pilot
suspected of deliberately crashing a plane in the French Alps
last week had been treated in the past for suicidal tendencies,
German state prosecutors said on Monday.
"Several years ago before obtaining his pilot's licence the
co-pilot was in a long period of psychotherapeutic treatment
with noticeable suicidal tendencies," the prosecutors' office in
Duesseldorf, where the pilot lived and where the flight from
Barcelona was heading, said in the statement.
The prosecutors' office added that since then he had not
shown any signs of suicidal behaviour nor aggressive tendencies
towards others in visits to doctors.
