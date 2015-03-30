* Lubitz had treatment before getting pilot's licence -
prosecutor
Prosecutors say motive for crash remains unclear
Lufthansa says has no knowledge of what is in medical files
files
(Adds more comments from prosecutor, French investigation
progress, Lufthansa manager on data recorder)
BERLIN, March 30 The Germanwings co-pilot
suspected of deliberately crashing a plane in the French Alps
last week had been treated in the past for suicidal tendencies,
German state prosecutors said on Monday.
"Several years ago before obtaining his pilot's licence the
co-pilot was in a long period of psychotherapeutic treatment
with noticeable suicidal tendencies," the prosecutors' office in
Duesseldorf, where the pilot Andreas Lubitz lived and where the
flight from Barcelona was heading, said in the statement.
The prosecutors' office, which quoted "relevant medical
documentation" as the basis for its findings, added that since
that period Lubitz had not shown any signs of suicidal behaviour
or aggressive tendencies towards others in visits to doctors.
The Germanwings Airbus crashed into a remote area of the
French Alps last Tuesday, killing everyone on board.
Investigators believe 27-year-old Lubitz locked the pilot out of
the cockpit and deliberately set the plane to descend into the
mountainside.
The prosecutors said on Monday that they had not found any
evidence Lubitz was planning such an attack, nor his reason
behind it.
"No special circumstances have come to light, whether in his
personal life or his work life, that shed any plausible light on
a possible motive," the prosecutors' statement said.
A spokeswoman for Lufthansa, the parent company of
Germanwings, said medical records were subject to doctor-patient
confidentiality and that the airline therefore had no knowledge
of what they contain.
Under German law, employers do not have access to employees'
medical records and sick notes excusing a person from work also
do not give information on medical conditions.
French investigators said on Monday they were digging an
access route to the mountain crash site in order to speed up the
investigation.
The plane's second flight recorder, which contains flight
data, has not yet been found.
Kay Kratky, a board member of Lufthansa's German airlines
unit, told a German talkshow on Sunday evening that, due to the
force with which the plane hit the mountain face, it was
possible the recorder's locator beacons had been damaged and
were not working properly.
"I am hopeful that we will find the recorder by physical
searching," he said.
Separately, the police in Duesseldorf said a full evaluation
of items removed from Lubitz's homes would take some time.
