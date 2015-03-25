MADRID, March 25 Spain's crisis cabinet, set up
following the crash of the Germanwings plane in the French Alps
on Tuesday, said on Wednesday provisional data showed 49
Spaniards had been identified as being on the flight.
"We are able to say that at this time 49 Spanish victims
have been identified thanks to information from the families,"
Security Secretary Francisco Martinez said during a press
conference in Madrid.
However, the figure remained provisional and could be
revised, he added.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, German Chancellor
Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande would give
a joint press conference at 1420 GMT, he said.
