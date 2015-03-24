PARIS, March 24 French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said that he feared between 142 and 150 passengers and crew died in a plane crash in southern France on Tuesday, adding that the causes of the crash were not yet known.

"We of course don't know the reasons for the crash," Valls told reporters. "We obviously fear that the 142 to 150 passengers and crew died today, given the conditions of this crash."

Valls said he had activated the ministerial crisis cell to help coordinate the aftermath of the crash. He added that he had sent Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve to the site of the incident. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark John)