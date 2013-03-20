March 20 (IFR) - Credit Agricole CIB is finally out with
something it wants to shout about.
Bearing in mind that the last thing most people will recall
about CA is the bank's record 2012 loss - the culmination of
years of shrinking, deleveraging, exiting businesses, Greek
angst, offloading derivatives positions to BlueMountain; CLSA to
Citic; European equity sales, trading and research to Kepler
etc., etc. - it's kind of nice to see something positive for a
change.
I've got to say the CA story has all been a bit grim but the
bank was out this morning with a bit of zing around the launch
of what it calls an innovative range of real estate financing
solutions. Now in saying that, I'm choosing to ignore what I
thought was its truly dreadful 42-page press pack; a fraught,
over-engineered and poorly prepared piece of serial repetition
that basically boiled to two to three pages of vaguely decent
information.
On the plus side, CA-CIB did point to a decent advised
and/or lead-managed dealflow plus a pipeline, and it postulated
some pretty bullish signals around prospects for real estate.
When I read it, it struck me that alternative investments
are back with a vengeance. For instance: Farallon launching a
specialist real estate fund that with leverage will have
firepower of around US$1bn, and more broadly the behemoth
private equity sponsors on the road with mega-fundraisings -
said to total around US$230bn-plus at an industry level.
Warburg Pincus, Apollo and CVC are all targeting US$12bn
fundraisings while Silver Lake Partners is out with US$10bn, all
presumably with accelerated disbursement plans and sporting
projected internal rates of return that will put any mainstream
asset-class to shame!
The great rotation story might be focused around the
fixed-income-to-equity play, but I'm pretty pumped about the
talk around rotation back into alternatives.
PRIVATE PLACEMENTS AND MORTGAGE BONDS
One thing CA-CIB did mention in its effusiveness was real
estate private placements as well as mortgage bonds, and the
emergence of insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds as
active trade counterparties. It also mentioned that the
asset-class has been performing 'quite well' despite the
economic climate.
The mention of private placements struck a chord as I've
been thinking and speaking to people a lot about the creation
and development of a pan-European private placement market.
There are multiple pockets of private placement demand
throughout Europe but there's sluggish movement towards the
notion of a European market, which is evolving on a slow-burn
timeline. But it could be significant.
Back to real estate, Jones Lang LaSalle estimates that
global direct investment volume hit US$443bn last year, slightly
up on 2011. CA-CIB reckons annual estimated transaction volume
in 2013 will be US$500bn. Not bad, considering. The gross
funding gap is estimated to be around US$100bn, some of which
will be taken up by a inflows from new non-bank investors,
mainly through partnerships between banks and insurance
companies.
This plays perfectly into the originate-to-distribute model
that banks have been forced to adopt as a result of tough new
capital rules, prudential risk management and efforts to keep a
lid on risk and on RWA growth.
When it comes to commercial real estate, many of the banks
are still stuck in the pretend-and-extend phase they've been in
since the global financial crisis, providing ongoing support to
real estate clients in preference to foreclosing and having to
deal with the huge headache and expense to owning and being
forced to manage physical real estate assets.
I'm glad to hear that insurance companies and other non-bank
partnerships - anchored around real estate where the end-game is
all about generating significant excess return - are firmly back
on the table.
Beats Cyprus, right?
