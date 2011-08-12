PARIS Aug 12 French Finance Minister Francois
Baroin said on Friday the government's targets for growth and
deficit reduction were not being altered after data showed that
growth ground to a halt in the second quarter of 2011.
France's banks were among the soundest in the world, he
added, in response to a fresh bout of financial market jitters
that hit French financial shares particularly hard this week.
He welcomed a ban announced overnight on short-selling of
financial shares and said investors should expect strong
measures from France and Germany to address governance of the
euro zone economy in the weeks ahead, after a meeting of Nicolas
Sarkozy and Angela Merkel scheduled for next Tuesday.
The European market regulator ESMA said late on Thursday
France, Italy, Spain and Belgium were banning short-selling of
stocks from Friday after a renewed bout of rumour-driven share
price plunges this week in financial markets unsettled by the
region's sovereign debt difficulties.
(Reporting by Brian Love and Nick Vinocur; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal)