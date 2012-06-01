* France plans ban on Cruiser OSR for coating rapeseed
* Farm minister reacts to studies on risks to bees
* Says crop protection alternatives exist
PARIS, June 1 France said it plans to ban a
pesticide made by Swiss group Syngenta, which is used
to treat rapeseed, after scientists suggested it could pose a
danger to bees.
A sharp decline in bee populations across the world in
recent years, partly due to a phenomenon known as Colony
Collapse Disorder, has prompted criticism of pesticide use,
although research has yet to show clearly the causes of falling
bee numbers.
France intends to withdraw the permit of the Cruiser OSR
pesticide used for coating rape seeds, pending a two-week period
during which Syngenta can submit its own evidence, Agriculture
Minister Stephane Le Foll said on Friday.
The decision was based on a report from French health and
safety agency ANSES, which went along with the findings of a
recent scientific study suggesting that a low dose of
thiamethoxam, a molecule contained in Cruiser, made bees more
likely to lose their way and die.
Syngenta could not immediately be reached for comment.
In a statement at the end of March when the research was
published in the journal Science, the company had said the doses
applied were far higher than in real conditions and that there
was no evidence of colony decline linked to Cruiser.
"To protect rapeseed plants there exist alternatives to
coating seeds that are already widely used. If the withdrawal of
the authorisation (for Cruiser OSR) is confirmed, farmers will
therefore have solutions to call on," Le Foll said in a
statement.
France is the largest crop producer in the European Union
and with Germany is the leading grower of rapeseed, an oilseed
used for making vegetable oil and biodiesel fuel.
The ban on the pesticide will take effect before the start
of the next rapeseed sowing campaign in late summer, a farm
ministry official added, stressing that it would not affect
other versions of Cruiser used for maize and to spray rapeseed.
France also has asked the European Commission to reconsider
its criteria for authorising Cruiser for rapeseed ahead of the
next sowing campaign, Le Foll said.
The planned ban marks one of the first decisions of Le Foll,
who became farm minister last month after the election of
Socialist Francois Hollande as president, although the review by
ANSES was ordered by his predecessor Bruno Le Maire.
In its report, ANSES said while exposure of bees to
thiamethoxam in actual field conditions was lower than in the
recent study on bee navigation, a similar level could not be
excluded in some circumstances.
More research is needed at European level on the impact on
bees as well as a broader review of the neonicotinoid family of
substances to which thiamethoxam belongs, it said.
In a separate opinion published on Friday, the European Food
Safety Authority said doses of neonicotinoids tested in the bee
research were above the highest residue levels actually recorded
in plant nectar, adding that more studies were needed to
evaluate exposure in different field situations.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; additional reporting by Charlie
Dunmore in Brussels and Martin De Sa'Pinto in Zurich, editing by
Jane Baird)