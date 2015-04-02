PARIS, April 2 France's Orange should look at all offers for its Dailymotion video-sharing site, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, adding that France was seeking to promote a strong European digital sector.

Speaking on BFM Business, Macron denied that he was opposed to an alliance with Asia's PCCW.

"I did not say 'no' ... They have an industrial project which is excellent," he said. "What I said was: 'Should we enter into exclusive negotiations?' The answer is no. We should look at all the offers."

Asked about media reports that he favoured a European alliance for the operation, he said: "We (France) are a state and we have a European digital policy." (Reporting by James Regan and Mark John; Editing by Blaise Robinson)