UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STUTTGART, Germany, July 25 German premium carmaker Daimler is "very confident" that the French state administration will adhere to a Thursday ruling by a French court and soon resume registering newly sold Mercedes-Benz cars.
"We welcome the positive decision of the French court, which clearly rejected the French registration authority (decision) to prevent the registration of our cars," a spokesman for Daimler said.
After the ruling by the administrative court in Versailles, the authorities have ten days to cease blocking the registration that began on June 13. (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann; Writing by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources