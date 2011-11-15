PARIS Nov 15 French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said in a newspaper interview released Tuesday that France's 2012 budget plans would hold even if growth were only 0.5 percent, half what the government forecasts.

"We have the necessary room to manoeuver within the budget to meet our 2012 deficit target even if the economy slows more than expected," he said in an interview in Wednesday's edition of Les Echos. "Even with growth of 0.5 percent we can cope."

Baroin said the government was not working on a third savings package after it announced a second round of belt-tightening in three months last week in order to keep its deficit targets within reach in the face of slowing growth.

Despite a spike in French borrowing costs on jittery bond markets, Baroin said that France continued to finance its debts at good levels. He conceded, however, that France had to do more than Germany to win investor confidence.

He also said that the European Central Bank had an important role to play in calming the euro zone's debt crisis but he acknowledged that Germany had some reservations about this. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Daniel Flynn)