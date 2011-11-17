FRANKFURT Nov 17 France still qualified as a safe haven although the country had recently felt the impact from the euro zone debt crisis, the head of the French debt management office said on Thursday.

France's cost of borrowing over two and four years jumped by around half a percentage point at an auction on Thursday, reflecting growing concerns it may be dragged into the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

French AFT Chief Executive Philippe Mills said France weighted average cost of financing this year was 2.7 percent, the lowest ever after last year's 2.53 percent.

"I don't know how you qualify that, but for me it is still a qualification of safe haven even if of course in the last few weeks you have (been sometimes) ... wondering what happened to the euro area as a whole and we saw impact on France, but not only on France, also on the Netherlands," Mills said. (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Marc Jones)