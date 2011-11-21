PARIS Nov 21 Ratings agency Moody's said that a recent rise in interest rates on French government debt and weaker economic growth prospects could be negative for France's credit rating.

"Elevated borrowing costs persisting for an extended period would amplify the fiscal challenges the French government faces amid a deteriorating growth outlook, with negative credit implications," Senior Credit Officer Alexander Kockerbeck said in Moody's Weekly Credit Outlook dated Nov. 21. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Toby Chopra)