PARIS Nov 21 Ratings agency Moody's said
that a recent rise in interest rates on French government debt
and weaker economic growth prospects could be negative for
France's credit rating.
"Elevated borrowing costs persisting for an extended period
would amplify the fiscal challenges the French government faces
amid a deteriorating growth outlook, with negative credit
implications," Senior Credit Officer Alexander Kockerbeck said
in Moody's Weekly Credit Outlook dated Nov. 21.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Toby Chopra)