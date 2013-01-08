PARIS Jan 8 Rumours of an imminent downgrade in
France's sovereign debt which briefly moved some financial
markets on Tuesday are unfounded, French officials said.
"Rumour unfounded and false," Finance Ministry spokeswoman
Safia Otokore said on her Twitter feed. Minutes earlier, a
senior French official told Reuters the rumours were erroneous.
French bond yields had risen marginally amid
the rumours that a rating agency was preparing to downgrade the
debt of the euro zone's second-largest economy.
European shares briefly slipped on the talk but rose after
the denials. At 1446 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index
was up 0.16 percent at 1,163.49 points, after turning almost
flat as the rumour surfaced.
Standard and Poor's and Moody's stripped French debt of
their top ratings last year and a third major rating agency,
Fitch, affirmed its AAA rating on France with a negative outlook
as recently as mid December.
It said at the time there was a slightly greater than 50
percent chance of a downgrade, which would hinge on reforms and
the government's efforts to get debt levels to begin falling in
2014.
Despite weak growth, President Francois Hollande's
government has repeatedly stressed that it will stick to its
plans to cut the public deficit to 3 percent of economic output
this year from an estimated 4.5 percent in 2012.
Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said in Beijing on Tuesday
recent French bond auctions, which attracted record low
borrowing rates, were a sign of investor confidence in the
French economy.