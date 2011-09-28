PARIS, Sept 28 Following is a breakdown of France's projected 2012 funding programme (in billions of euros) as supplied by the national debt management agency, Agence France Tresor (AFT):

FINANCING REQUIREMENT 2011 2012

Long-term debt redemption 48.7 56.1

Medium-term debt redemption 46.1 42.8 Other commitments by the State 0.6 1.3

Budget deficit 95.5 81.8

Total financing requirement 190.9 182

FINANCING SOURCES Medium- and Long-term issuance 184 179

(BTAN/OAT) net of buybacks

Cancellation of State 0 4.0

securities by the CDP *

Net changes in BTFs -4.4 -1.1 Change in deposits from third 4.5 -4.4 parties on the Treasury account

Change in Treasury account 1.2 1.0

Other sources of funding 5.6 3.5

Total financing sources 190.9 182

* Caisse de la dette publique (Reporting By Alexandria Sage)