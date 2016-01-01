Jan 1 France said on Friday it would buy four
C130 Hercules military transport planes from U.S. weapons maker
Lockheed-Martin due to problems with European planemaker
Airbus's A400M.
A Defence Ministry source had said in May that France had
pencilled several hundreds of millions of euros into its latest
defence budget for the possible purchase of those four planes
and would make a decision by year-end.
"I confirmed the purchase a few days ago," Defence Minister
Jean-Yves Le Drian said during a visit to a military base in
Jordan from which French jets are carrying out strikes on
Islamic State targets in Syria.
The delivery of the C130s could start in 2017, a French
military source said.
Le Drian did not go into details over issues with the A400M.
In July, Airbus Group had told buyer nations of the A400M
transporter aircraft, which has been developed for seven
European NATO nations, that it would not deliver all of its
high-tech defences according to plan.
An A400M crashed during a test flight in May.
(Reporting by Marine Pennetier in Jordan; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford; Writing by Ingrid Melander in Paris)