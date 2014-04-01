ATHENS, April 1 France has not asked European
Union institutions for more time to bring down its budget
deficit below the European Union ceiling of 3 percent but must
observe the already extended deadline of 2015, top euro zone
officials said on Tuesday.
French President Francois Hollande said on Monday that
Sunday's elections, in which his Socialists lost control of more
than 150 towns, showed the need for a "solidarity pact" offering
workers tax cuts and assurances on welfare, youth training and
education, and that it should be financed from smaller spending
cuts.
"France is aware of its commitments, they were already given
more time and more work needs to be done," the chairman of euro
zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news
conference.
"I'm sure new French government will be aware of its
obligations," he said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, John O'Donnell and Martin
Santa)