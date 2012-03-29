(Adds background)
PARIS, March 29 France's public deficit was 5.2
percent of gross domestic product in 2011, well below an initial
government target of 5.7 percent, business daily Les Echos
reported on its website late on Thursday.
The figure would mark a significant drop from 7.1 percent of
GDP in 2010 and 7.5 percent in 2009, when public finances were
squeezed hard by the global economic crisis.
The government said recently that last year's deficit could
come in at around 5.3 percent of GDP, thanks in part to the end
of one-off spending measures, putting it on track to meet a
deficit goal of 4.5 percent for the end of 2012 and to fall to
within a European Union ceiling of 3 percent for end-2013.
A fall to 5.2 percent would be welcome news for conservative
President Nicolas Sarkozy, who is lagging Socialist challenger
Francois Hollande in opinion polls for the two-round
presidential election on April 22 and May 6.
National statistics agency INSEE is due to publish the
deficit figure on Friday morning.
The budget ministry declined to comment.
Data last month showed that while revenues were flat,
central government spending fell by 14 percent last year.
Earlier this week, INSEE data confirmed that France avoided
slipping into recession in the run-up to the election, but is
still dogged by stagnating purchasing power as GDP growth came
in at 0.2 percent for the last quarter of 2011 and 1.7 percent
for the full year.
Polls show that voters are most worried about feeble
purchasing power and soaring unemployment, but public finances
are also high up among concerns.
(Reporting by Vicky Buffery and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by
Catherine Bremer)