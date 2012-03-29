(Adds background)

PARIS, March 29 France's public deficit was 5.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2011, well below an initial government target of 5.7 percent, business daily Les Echos reported on its website late on Thursday.

The figure would mark a significant drop from 7.1 percent of GDP in 2010 and 7.5 percent in 2009, when public finances were squeezed hard by the global economic crisis.

The government said recently that last year's deficit could come in at around 5.3 percent of GDP, thanks in part to the end of one-off spending measures, putting it on track to meet a deficit goal of 4.5 percent for the end of 2012 and to fall to within a European Union ceiling of 3 percent for end-2013.

A fall to 5.2 percent would be welcome news for conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy, who is lagging Socialist challenger Francois Hollande in opinion polls for the two-round presidential election on April 22 and May 6.

National statistics agency INSEE is due to publish the deficit figure on Friday morning.

The budget ministry declined to comment.

Data last month showed that while revenues were flat, central government spending fell by 14 percent last year.

Earlier this week, INSEE data confirmed that France avoided slipping into recession in the run-up to the election, but is still dogged by stagnating purchasing power as GDP growth came in at 0.2 percent for the last quarter of 2011 and 1.7 percent for the full year.

Polls show that voters are most worried about feeble purchasing power and soaring unemployment, but public finances are also high up among concerns. (Reporting by Vicky Buffery and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Catherine Bremer)