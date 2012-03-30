PARIS, March 30 France's public sector deficit for 2011 was the equivalent of 5.2 percent of gross domestic product and considerably lower than the initial target of 5.7 percent, President Nicolas Sarkozy said in a radio interview on Friday.

Sarkozy, seeking re-election in an April-May ballot, spoke minutes before official figures were due to be published on the deficit.

The initial target was a deficit worth 5.7 percent of GDP but Finance Minister Francois Baroin had already flagged in recent weeks that the deficit was more likely to be in the region of 5.3 percent of GDP. (Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)