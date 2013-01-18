* Europe "cannot live long in recession", Moscovici says

* France backs Ireland to be first to exit EU/IMF bailout

DUBLIN Jan 18 France must stick to its plan to reduce the public deficit while Europe must acknowledge that countries face different issues as they try to balance cutting deficits and sustaining growth, the French finance minister said.

While the risk that France missed its 2012 deficit target is small, many economists see a high chance that a weak economy will stop the government meeting its promise to cut the public deficit to the EU ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product this year.

Pierre Moscovici reiterated that Paris must cut its deficit, which his department expects to broadly meet its 2012 target of 4.5 of GDP, but said all the countries in Europe are not in the same position and must not behave the same way.

"Europe cannot live long in recession. We are the strongest economy in the world and we must really try to muscle growth, that doesn't mean renouncing discipline," Moscovici told a joint news conference with his Irish counterpart on Friday.

"We've got to find the right balance between reducing deficits and the capacity to sustain growth... In France we made the choice to reduce deficits and will stick to that clearly but then again we also need to reflect on ways to enhance growth," he said, adding that the country faced "impressive challenges".

He later said France would not be able to return to economic growth unless the euro zone pulled out of recession, but he added that things were looking up for the 17-country bloc.

"France will be unable to return to growth unless the euro area pulls out of recession," Moscovici said in a speech.

"Things are looking up for the euro area... The euro zone and Europe is in better shape, stability is no longer in balance after we found agreement on Greece and banking supervision. Today I would say there are no doubts about the future existence" of the euro zone, he said.

After a short meeting with Irish finance minister Michael Noonan, Moscovici said he expected Ireland to become the first country to exit an EU/IMF bailout at the end of this year.

He said a solution will be found to Ireland's request to ease the burden of its state-backed bank debt and that a deal being negotiated with the European Central Bank on rescheduling part of that debt would suit France.

"Markets are realising the success and I fully trust that Ireland will be again able to finance itself without support in the expected timing," Moscovici said.

"And I will go further on, I trust that Ireland will be the first country that will exit the assistance programme at the end of this year."