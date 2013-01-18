* Europe "cannot live long in recession", Moscovici says
* France backs Ireland to be first to exit EU/IMF bailout
DUBLIN Jan 18 France must stick to its plan to
reduce the public deficit while Europe must acknowledge that
countries face different issues as they try to balance cutting
deficits and sustaining growth, the French finance minister
said.
While the risk that France missed its 2012 deficit target is
small, many economists see a high chance that a weak economy
will stop the government meeting its promise to cut the public
deficit to the EU ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product
this year.
Pierre Moscovici reiterated that Paris must cut its deficit,
which his department expects to broadly meet its 2012 target of
4.5 of GDP, but said all the countries in Europe are not in the
same position and must not behave the same way.
"Europe cannot live long in recession. We are the strongest
economy in the world and we must really try to muscle growth,
that doesn't mean renouncing discipline," Moscovici told a joint
news conference with his Irish counterpart on Friday.
"We've got to find the right balance between reducing
deficits and the capacity to sustain growth... In France we made
the choice to reduce deficits and will stick to that clearly but
then again we also need to reflect on ways to enhance growth,"
he said, adding that the country faced "impressive challenges".
He later said France would not be able to return to economic
growth unless the euro zone pulled out of recession, but he
added that things were looking up for the 17-country bloc.
"France will be unable to return to growth unless the euro
area pulls out of recession," Moscovici said in a speech.
"Things are looking up for the euro area... The euro zone
and Europe is in better shape, stability is no longer in balance
after we found agreement on Greece and banking supervision.
Today I would say there are no doubts about the future
existence" of the euro zone, he said.
After a short meeting with Irish finance minister Michael
Noonan, Moscovici said he expected Ireland to become the first
country to exit an EU/IMF bailout at the end of this year.
He said a solution will be found to Ireland's request to
ease the burden of its state-backed bank debt and that a deal
being negotiated with the European Central Bank on rescheduling
part of that debt would suit France.
"Markets are realising the success and I fully trust that
Ireland will be again able to finance itself without support in
the expected timing," Moscovici said.
"And I will go further on, I trust that Ireland will be the
first country that will exit the assistance programme at the end
of this year."