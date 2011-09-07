PARIS, Sept 7 President Nicolas Sarkozy remains
determined to write a budget-balancing "golden rule" into
France's constitution but has not yet decided whether to put the
issue to a special parliamentary vote, the government's
spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
"The president's determination to adopt a golden rule is
intact," spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse told a briefing after a
weekly cabinet meeting, adding that consultations were still
underway about holding a bicameral vote on the measure.
(Reporting by Nick Vinocur; Editing by Catherine Bremer)