PARIS, Sept 7 President Nicolas Sarkozy remains determined to write a budget-balancing "golden rule" into France's constitution but has not yet decided whether to put the issue to a special parliamentary vote, the government's spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"The president's determination to adopt a golden rule is intact," spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse told a briefing after a weekly cabinet meeting, adding that consultations were still underway about holding a bicameral vote on the measure. (Reporting by Nick Vinocur; Editing by Catherine Bremer)