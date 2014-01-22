BRIEF-GSV Capital Corp - Qtrly net investment income $0.17per share
* GSV Capital Corp. reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
PARIS Jan 22 French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday that his government would honour its pledge to bring the deficit back below 3 pct of gross domestic product in 2015.
"The commitment we entered with the European Commission and our (European) partners to reduce our deficit to a level that brings us below three percent (of GDP) in 2015 will be met," Moscovici told France's lower house of parliament. (Reporting By Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Brian Love; editing by Mark John)
* Anticipates that annual report on form 10-k for year ended december 31, 2016 will be filed prior to March 31, 2017
* LPL Financial Holdings - total brokerage and advisory assets served at end of february were about $528 billion, a 2.1 percent increase compared to end of jan