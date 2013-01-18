DUBLIN Jan 18 France must stick to its plan to
reduce the public deficit while Europe must acknowledge that
countries around the region face different situations as they
try to balance cutting deficits and sustaining growth, the
French finance minister said.
"We've got to find the right balance between reducing
deficits and capacity to sustain growth... All countries are not
in the same position," Pierre Moscovici told a joint news
conference with his Irish counterpart in Dublin on Friday.
"In France we made the decision to reduce deficits. We must
stick to that."
Moscovici added that he expected Ireland to become the first
country to exit an EU/IMF bailout at the end of this year.