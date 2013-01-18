DUBLIN Jan 18 France must stick to its plan to reduce the public deficit while Europe must acknowledge that countries around the region face different situations as they try to balance cutting deficits and sustaining growth, the French finance minister said.

"We've got to find the right balance between reducing deficits and capacity to sustain growth... All countries are not in the same position," Pierre Moscovici told a joint news conference with his Irish counterpart in Dublin on Friday.

"In France we made the decision to reduce deficits. We must stick to that."

Moscovici added that he expected Ireland to become the first country to exit an EU/IMF bailout at the end of this year.