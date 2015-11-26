PARIS Nov 26 French Finance Minister Michel
Sapin said the country would respect its deficit reduction
targets for next year despite additional spending on security
following the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.
Sapin told BFM TV on Thursday that he would not impose
budgetary constraints on security spending. France has also
stepped up air strikes on Islamic State in Syria in the last two
weeks.
"I won't put any budgetary hurdles in the way of assuring
the internal or external security of the French people, but
France will not abandon this necessary goal of reducing our
deficit," Sapin said.
The government has given a figure of 600 million euros
($636.48 million) for additional spending on security next year.
($1 = 0.9427 euros)
