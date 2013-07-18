PARIS, July 18 The rescue of nationalised Franco-Belgian bank Dexia has cost the French state around 6.6 billion euros ($8.64 billion) so far and the bill could grow, its public audit office said in a report on Thursday.

France and Belgium rescued Dexia, once the world's largest municipal lender, in late 2011 over fears that a collapse of the crisis-hit bank could have caused Lehman-style shockwaves across Europe.

"The cost to public finances has been important, 6.6 billion euros so far and risks will remain high for a long time," the state auditor's head, Didier Migaud, told a news conference.

The bank, which was reliant on wholesale fundraising because of its lack of deposits, hit the rocks after market liquidity dried up, depriving the group of short-term money it relied upon to fund largely long-term loans.

The Cour des Comptes state auditor blames the previous management, which it said multiplied risks in the months before the financial crisis exploded in 2008, as well as a lack of vigilance by the board, the regulators and state lender Caisse des Depots (CDC).

It did not give an estimate of the risks for the future but said they included toxic loans and worries over growth in Europe.

The French state's direct losses from Dexia's near collapse have so far totalled 2.7 billion euros, with CDC losing another 3.9 billion.

The European Commission gave clearance in December to the bailout, including a 5.5 billion euro capital injection by Belgium and France.

The company has been reduced to a rump of legacy assets but its fate remains important because France, Belgium and to a lesser extent, Luxembourg are guaranteeing its borrowings and are threatened with losses that weigh on their budget deficits.

The rescue was one of the reasons why France cut its public deficit less than expected last year.

Dozens of towns and cities across France are fighting Dexia over an estimated 11 billion euros in risky structured loans that went sour after the financial crisis, saddling them with double-digit repayment rates and in some cases pushing mayors to go on debtors' strikes. ($1 = 0.7637 euros) (Reporting by Jean-Baptise Vey; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Christian Plumb)