PARIS, Sept 21 Thousands of French towns are suffocating under huge debt burdens as a result of loans they took out with Franco-Belgian bank Dexia in the global lending frenzy that prompted the 2008 crisis, French daily Liberation reported on Wednesday.

Reuters Breakingviews service reported earlier this month that the Belgian-French bank is being sued by six different local authorities in France for advancing loans that have become prohibitively expensive to service.

It gave the example of one small town on the Brittany coast whose interest on a 3.5 million euro loan has jumped from 3.99 pct to more than 15 percent due to the Swiss franc appreciating past an agreed threshold.

Citing confidential documents from Dexia, Liberation said the bank's municipal financing arm, Dexia Credit Local (DCL), distributed loans to 5,500 local authorities and public bodies with adjustable rates indexed in many cases to foreign exchange rates.

It said loans totalling some 25 billion euros to towns, villages, regional authorities and public bodies like hospitals have become prohibitively expensive to service, leaving borrowers stretched to the limit.

Liberation said local authorities could have to cut public services or raise taxes as they battle to pay their debts.

Dexia declined to comment on the report and its shares rose as much as 2.7 percent in early trading, among the top performers on the European banking index . The stock was 0.3 percent higher at 1.464 euros at 0714 GMT.

Earlier this month, another French newspaper, Le Parisien, reported that 60 regional government authorities had formed an association to lobby against toxic loans which have become more costly since the financial crisis.

Dexia said when posting its interim results on August 4 that six clients had filed claims against DCL and said it was not able to predict the financial repercussions from the actions. (Reporting By Vicky Buffery and Juliette Rouillon)