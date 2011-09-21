* Dexia denies report its loans left towns in financial ruin

* Dexia says newspaper report unfounded, irresponsible

* Dexia shares close down 1.3 percent on the day (Recasts with denial from Dexia)

PARIS, Sept 21 Franco-Belgian bank Dexia on Wednesday denied a newspaper report that it had issued "toxic loans" to thousands of French towns that had left them struggling under massive interest payments and verging on financial ruin.

Citing confidential documents from Dexia, the French daily Liberation said the bank's municipal financing arm, Dexia Credit Local (DCL), had distributed loans to 5,500 local authorities and public bodies with adjustable rates often indexed to forex rates.

Liberation said that DCL issued 25 billion euros of these loans between 1995 and 2009, and that by end-2009 charges totalling 3.9 billion euros were owed on this amount, leaving many borrowers stretched to the limit.

The paper said local authorities may have to cut public services or raise taxes as they battle to pay their debts.

"The article was based on incorrect or incomplete data," Dexia said in a statement, refuting the figure of 3.9 billion euros in debt charges.

The bank said Liberation's assertion that thousands of towns were on the verge of bankruptcy due to the loans from Dexia was "totally unfounded and irresponsible".

The report from Liberation came the same day that the mayors of the towns of Saint-Etienne and Saint-Maur-des-Fosses were due to testify before parliament as part of an inquiry into "toxic loans" granted in France by a number of banks.

In a report in July, the government's audit office hoighlighted that many local authorities had been left paying double-digit interest rates on loans set to variable rates, indexed to parameters such as exchange rates.

The Cour des Comptes said there were 30 to 35 million euros worth of these loans outstanding, and described 10 to 12 million euros of them as "very high risk".

Reuters Breakingviews service reported this month that Dexia is being sued by six local authorities in France over loans that have become prohibitively expensive to service.

For example, the interest one small town on the Brittany coast is paying on a 3.5 million euro loan has jumped from 3.99 percent to more than 15 percent after the Swiss franc soared past a set threshold.

At its interim results on Aug. 4, Dexia said that six clients had filed claims against DCL and that it was not able to predict the financial repercussions from the actions.

"The bank is examining all legal avenues open to it in order to protect the interest of its staff and clients," Dexia said in its statement on Wednesday.

Dexia shares closed down 1.3 percent at 1.44 euros.

Earlier this month, another French newspaper, Le Parisien, reported that 60 regional government authorities had formed an association to lobby against toxic loans which have become more costly since the financial crisis. (Editing by Ron Askew)