BRIEF-KB Capital to pay annual dividend as 500 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 500 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
PARIS Oct 11 French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Tuesday that a new financial entity to replace bailed-out Franco-Belgian bank Dexia as a lender to French local authorities will not offer any risky loan products.
"We have decided with the Postal Bank to create a bank for local authorities, to guarantee the financing of local authorities," Sarkozy told journalists during a trip to the Creuse region in central France.
"This bank will not distribute any risky products... The new bank will be up and running in a few months and obviously it will be able to offer loans to local authorities but also to small and medium-sized businesses," he added. (Reporting By Emmanuel Jarry, writing by Nick Vinocur)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 500 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
PRAGUE, Feb 8 Czech lender Home Credit may issue bonds worth up to 3 billion crowns ($118.53 million), with a coupon of 3.75 percent and maturity date of March 30, 2020, the Czech central bank said in a ruling approving the issue on its website.
* Announced on Tuesday FY rental income 18.5 million euros ($19.76 million) versus 19.6 million euros year ago