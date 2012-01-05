PARIS Jan 5 A French Finance Ministry
source said on Thursday he was unaware of any plan to
nationalise what remains of troubled Franco-Belgian financial
group Dexia, after the French business daily Les Echos
said such a move was being considered.
In a preview of its Friday edition, Les Echos said the
government was considering nationalising what remained of the
troubled financial group, which was bailed out last year by
France, Belgium and Luxembourg.
The paper said the nationalisation would involve Dexia
Credit Local, which finances French municipalities, and
refinancing vehicle Dexia Municipal Agency.
"I have no knowledge of this project," the source told
Reuters.
