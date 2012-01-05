PARIS Jan 5 A French Finance Ministry source said on Thursday he was unaware of any plan to nationalise what remains of troubled Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia, after the French business daily Les Echos said such a move was being considered.

In a preview of its Friday edition, Les Echos said the government was considering nationalising what remained of the troubled financial group, which was bailed out last year by France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

The paper said the nationalisation would involve Dexia Credit Local, which finances French municipalities, and refinancing vehicle Dexia Municipal Agency.

"I have no knowledge of this project," the source told Reuters. (Reporting By Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Vicky Buffery; Editing by Jon Boyle)