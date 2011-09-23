Paris, Sept. 23 France's state-owned Banque Postale, its Caisse des Depots, and financial services group Dexia (DEXI.BR) are in talks to create a new entity to finance municipal projects, the daily Le Figaro reported in its Saturday issue.

The new institution would help Franco-Belgian Dexia lighten its balance sheet, the newspaper reported.

Caisse des Depot, a French state-owned financial group, is a major shareholder in both Banque Postale, the banking arm of France's postal service, and in Dexia.

All three institutions declined to comment on the report.

