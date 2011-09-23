Paris, Sept. 23 France's state-owned Banque
Postale, its Caisse des Depots, and financial services group
Dexia (DEXI.BR) are in talks to create a new entity to finance
municipal projects, the daily Le Figaro reported in its
Saturday issue.
The new institution would help Franco-Belgian Dexia lighten
its balance sheet, the newspaper reported.
Caisse des Depot, a French state-owned financial group, is
a major shareholder in both Banque Postale, the banking arm of
France's postal service, and in Dexia.
All three institutions declined to comment on the report.
(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Writing by Alexandria Sage;
Editing by Richard Chang)