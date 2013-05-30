(Adds details)
PARIS May 30 France's health regulator said on
Thursday it would comply with the European Commission if it
ruled that Bayer acne pill Diane 35 and its generic
versions were safe to use in some cases.
However, it added it would keep sales of the treatment on
hold until then.
France is the only EU country where sales of the treatment
were suspended earlier this year after four deaths over the past
25 years were linked to its use.
Diane 35 reduces acne by regulating hormones and blocking
ovulation, and is often prescribed as a contraceptive even
though it is not approved for this use.
Following a formal safety review, conducted at the request
of French authorities, the European Medicines Agency concluded
earlier this month that the benefits of Diane 35 outweighed the
risks - provided measures were taken to minimise the chance of
blood clots forming in veins and arteries.
These recommendations were endorsed on Thursday by a
European Union body representing EU member states and will be
sent to the European Commission, which will adopt a legally
binding decision in the coming weeks.
The French government in January also stopped reimbursing
prescription costs of third and fourth-generation birth-control
pills and restricted their use after a woman sued Bayer over
alleged side effects.
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Lionel Laurent)